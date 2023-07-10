GUWAHATI: A Dibrugarh bound IndiGo airlines plane, on Monday (July 10), returned to Guwahati airport in Assam.

The IndiGo plane – 6E 2652 – was diverted back to Guwahati after it could not land at the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

It may be mentioned here that the Instrumental Landing System at the Mohanbari airport in Dibrugarh district of Assam has not been working since March 23.

