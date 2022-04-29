DIBRUGARH: The first dedicated ambulance for cows in the entire Northeastern region in India was introduced in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday.

The ambulance service was formally launched by Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu at the Gopal Goushala in Dibrugarh.

Pegu during the launching of the service said, “The cow ambulance will be the first ambulance service for cows in the entire northeast which will provide service to the sick and injured cows.”

Nirmal Beria, president of Gopal Goushala said the ambulance service will dedicatedly work for the sick cows in the district.

He added, “We used to face a lot of trouble in bringing the sick cows to the shelter as lifting them to vehicles was quite hard.”

He said that for tackling this problem, they had thought of procuring an ambulance solely for the purpose.

“We bought the ambulance from Ahmedabad and the ambulance is fitted with a hydraulic lifting system which makes it easier to lift the cows”, he said.

In 2020 the Gppal Goshala started the first cow hospital in the entire Northeast.

The Goshala was established in 1901.