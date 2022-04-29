Guwahati: The Vigilance & Anti Corruption department along with the Nagaon Police arrested a food safety officer for bribery.

Police sources informed that the police arrested the officer from his office while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 10,500.

The sources said that the arrested person has been identified as Birinchi Kumar Karzi.

He was arrested based on a complaint that he had demanded Rs 1 lakh from a businessman for issuing an FSSAI Licence.

Special DGP L&O and also Director of the V&AC, GP Singh in a tweet said, “In a lawful trap operation in Nagaon, one Birinchi Kumar Karzee, Designated Food Safety Officer, Nagaon has been caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 against demanded Rs One Lac to issue FSSAI License for a Start-Up that the complainant owns.”

The arrested person has been arrested and is being questioned about all other corruption activities that he may be involved in.

