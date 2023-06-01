TEZPUR: Tezpur University in Assam’s Sonitpur district is gearing up to host a national conference on DHARA, showcasing India’s rich agricultural heritage.

A ‘Paramparik Krishi Mela’ will be organized during June 4 to 6 next.

The event, which is apart of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, is aimed at creating awareness about the enriched knowledge-based traditions that existed in this land by introducing citizens to the intellectual wealth of ancient Bharatiya Paramparik Krishi.

The conference is supported by Indian Knowledge System (IKS), an innovative cell under Ministry of Education and Ministry of Culture, Government of India.

Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat and Cotton University, Guwahati are partnering in the event.

“This Dhara Meet is a platform to showcase India’s rich agricultural heritage bringing together farmers, scientists, policymakers, industry experts, and agricultural enthusiasts to exchange ideas, knowledge, and experiences.

“The event aims to address the challenges faced by the agriculture sector and explore possibilities to become self- reliant in agriculture (Atmanirbhar Krishi),” Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, vice chancellor of Tezpur University said.

Also read: Assam: Public lecture on C-20 organized at Tezpur University

The three-day meet will feature diverse range of activities, such as, panel discussions, interactive workshops, exhibitions, field demonstrations, student contests, etc.

Dignitaries from, IKS division, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, New Delhi, will attend and deliberate in the event.

Assam agriculture minister Atul Bora has also consented to participate in the event.

The event will also be attended by renowned agricultural experts, scientists, and policymakers to deliberate on various

topics such as Indian knowledge for sustainable resource management, creation of agriculture based entrepreneurship and livestock, food Security, etc.

During the meet, scholastic deliberations in the thematic areas around ‘Bharatiya Paramparik Krishi’ aiming to prepare a road map for ‘Vision Krishi 2047’ will be held.

“At the same time field-based workshops and hands-on training sessions will also be conducted by renowned field practitioners with proven records of practicing Indian traditional agriculture,” Prof Debendra Baruah, Chief Coordinator of the meet said.

Apart from the farmers of Assam and neighboring Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal, farmers from Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh will be a part of this mega event.