Assam Career : Apply online for 12 vacancies in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for 12 vacant administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 12 vacant administrative positions on direct recruitment and deputation basis.

Name of post : Registrar (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : A Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in

a point scale wherever grading system is followed with atleast 15 years of experience

Name of post : Internal Audit Officer (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Officers belonging to Audit and Accounts Services or other similar organizations OR with 3 years / 5 years experience in the area of Audit & Accounts in any Govt. department / Autonomous Bodies

Name of post : Deputy Registrar (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in

a point scale wherever grading system is followed with atleast 5 years of experience

Name of post : Assistant Registrar (Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s degree with at least 55% of marks or an equivalent grade in

a point scale wherever grading system is followed

Name of post : Technical Officer (Dept. of Chemical Sciences)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree with 55% marks in the relevant subject (Chemistry) with 5 years experience

Name of post : Senior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Master’s Degree in the relevant subject (Physics) with at least two years’ experience OR First Class Bachelor’s Degree in relevant subject (Physics) with minimum five years of experience

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (Administration)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience : A Bachelors’ Degree in any discipline from any recognized institute / University with proficiency in typing and computer operations

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (Administration)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : 10th pass from a recognized Board OR ITI pass

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tezunt.samarth.edu.in up to 30th June 2023.

After submission of the ONLINE application in the portal, a duly signed hard copy (pdf) of the completed application(s) must be submitted to “The Registrar, Tezpur University, Tezpur-784028, Assam along with all necessary enclosures including the proof of submission of application fee and No Objection Certificate (NOC), wherever applicable, latest by 7th July 2023

Application Fees : A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,000/- (Rupees one thousand only) for the post of Registrar and Rs. 500/- (Rupees five hundred only) for the other posts. SC / ST/PWD categories are exempted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here