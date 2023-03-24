DIBRUGARH: Delegates from 26 countries took part in the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) Conference held in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh on Friday.

Apart from G20 member countries, delegates from guest countries, and international organizations, as well as the scientific community, gathered to discuss and explore ways to build a sustainable and circular bio-economy.

A total 103 no of participants, with 56 foreign delegates from 26 countries were present at the conference, said an official statement.

Led by Dr. S Chandrasekhar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, the conference aimed to bring together key factors responsible for planning, setting up new programs and managing the existing programs related to agriculture, de-carbonization of industry, bio-energy, and bioresource management.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar emphasized that the G20 RIIG conclave is dedicated to promoting a sustainable future by educating the public on the importance of zero waste management and the goal of this gathering was to frame the conversation beautifully and inspire people to take action towards reducing waste and preserving our planet.

Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology stated that the aim of the conference was to bring together key factors responsible for planning, setting up new programs, and managing existing programs related to agriculture, de-carbonization of industry, bio-energy, and bioresource management.

The interactive event was to facilitate active engagement among all key stakeholders, including people, policies, and places.

This was done to promote an inclusive policy-making approach that provides a conceptual framework to mainstream circular bio-economy models across different sectors.

By promoting collaborations and partnerships among G20 members and stakeholders, the conference aims to strengthen global efforts towards a more sustainable and circular bio-economy, informed Dr. S Chandrasekhar.

The conference was divided into four sessions, which included Agriculture: Challenges and Opportunities, Industry towards Decarbonisation, Bio-Energy, and Bio-resource Management.