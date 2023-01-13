Guwahati: Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, a leading Indian cement major, on Wednesday presented the ‘Dalmia Young Achievers Award’ to ten young talents from seven states of the Northeast.

The company presented the award to mark the completion of its ten years journey in the Northeast.

With two cement manufacturing and two cement grinding units, Dalmia Cement has the highest manufacturing capacity at 4.4 MnT in the industry, in the Northeast, the company said in a statement.

The organization has helped in generating over 5000 direct and indirect job opportunities and positively impacting the lives of more than 1 lakh people through enabling livelihood and community development, it added.

Dalmia Cement has improved its installed non-fossil-based electricity generation to approximately 45% and created an 18% overall improvement in net emissions thereby contributing towards the preservation of the precious ecosystem.

The company has been involved in major infrastructural projects such as Dhola – Sadiya bridge, the Bogibeel bridge and many advancing landing airstrips for Indian Air Force and roads across border areas. S

Speaking on the completion of 10 years of Dalmia Cement in the Northeast, Company Spokesperson said, “We are proud of the journey we have made in the Northeast in the last ten years. From the first plant commissioned in 2012 to emerging as the leading cement brand in the region, we have indeed come a long way. We are grateful to all our partners and stakeholders for supporting and helping us in reaching this significant milestone.”

The awardees were selected based on their exceptional performance in the field of sports, medical science, innovation, business and enterprise.

This year’s awardees are: Siddhanta Gogoi (Sports), Rohan Ho (Sports), Shahil Dey (Sports), Jintimani Kalita (Sports), Roja Devi (Sports), Dr Asif Iqbal (Medical), Tongbram Bijay Shanti (Innovation), Puhabi Chakraborti (Innovation), Roshan Upadhaya (Environment), and Lalthlamuani (Entrepreneur)

Dalmia Cement was launched in the Northeast on January 12, 2013, and every year, the YAA award is announced and given on this day during the brand anniversary celebration event.