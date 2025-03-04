Assam cyclist Rakesh Banik to embark on historic 9,000 km solo ride

Guwahati: Rakesh Banik, a specially-abled cyclist from Assam’s Nagaon district, is set to embark on an inspiring 9,000 km solo journey from Moscow to Guwahati in April, making it India’s first long-distance attempt by a para cyclist.

The 39-year-old athlete, who represents Assam in national and international cycling events, aims to promote tourism in Assam and support the Fit India movement with this 120-day adventure.

Banik, a prominent figure and the brand ambassador for Assam’s Panchayat and Rural Development Department, expressed that his journey is about breaking barriers and proving that no challenge is insurmountable. “Through this ride, I hope to inspire others to embrace adventure, fitness, and perseverance,” he said.

Titled ‘Volga to Brahmaputra,’ the expedition will begin in the first week of April from the Indian Embassy in Moscow and conclude around four months later. Banik will travel through Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Nepal, and India.

Former Deputy Director General of the Union Ministry of Tourism, Anil Arow, highlighted that Banik’s journey is not just about covering distance but about breaking stereotypes and showcasing India as an inclusive destination for all travelers, including differently-abled adventurers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has praised Banik’s determination and extended support for his expedition, urging organizations to contribute financially to his journey as part of corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Banik, who lost his right leg in a 2012 accident, overcame his disability with a prosthetic limb and rigorous training to become a professional cyclist. He has previously undertaken several cross-country cycling expeditions, including a 35-day journey in 2018, covering 4,500 km from Bangkok to Guwahati.