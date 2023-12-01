Digboi: In a major crackdown on illegal coal trading, teams from the IT department and the CBI raided the residences of three prominent coal traders in Margherita in Assam’s Tinsukia district early Friday morning.

The three traders, identified as B Ganesh of Ledo area, Sunil Gurung of Bahbari area, and Gobind Chetry of Borgolai area, are allegedly running a coal syndicate and being involved in illegal coal mining in various coalfields under Margherita Coal India Limited.

The raids, which were backed by a large team of CRPF personnel, were conducted simultaneously at the residences of the three traders in Bahbari and Ledo. Local police personnel from the Assam Police department were not present during the raids.

According to sources, the raids were conducted to check tax evasion and combat the flow of unaccounted wealth ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections.

The names of several heavyweight politicians and other stakeholders allegedly involved in the illegal trade are expected to surface during the investigations.

The outcomes of the raid are yet to be ascertained. The officials engaged in the task have not yet addressed the media. The investigation is underway.