GUWAHATI: One more Assam police officer has been arrested in Guwahati in connection with the Hawala transactions case.

The arrested Assam police officer has been identified as Anurag Bora.

Anurag Bora was serving as a sub-inspector (SI) with the Assam police and posted at the Bharalumukh police station in Guwahati.

According to reports, Anurag Bora was arrested from his residence in Guwahati by a team of police.

Unaccounted cash worth Rs 5 lakh was also recovered from his possession at the time of the arrest.

Notably, this was the fifth of the arrests made by the Assam police thus far in connection with the Hawala transactions case.

Earlier, Guwahati police commissioner Diganta Borah, on Thursday (November 30), had said that four other persons have been arrested as part of the investigations into the hawala transactions conducted by the Assam police.

The Guwahati police commissioner said, “On November 21, a raid was conducted at a rental residence in the Athgaon area after receiving relevant information about suspicious activities being carried out there. In the raids, a cash amount of Rs 1,69,70,000 was seized by the income tax department.”

“Post-seizure, we received specific input that at the same spot, there was another amount of money that had been fraudulently embezzled. In regard to this, we detained a person named Khairul Haque from Hajo and seized Rs 7,50,000 from his residence this morning. Based on the confessions of this person, we have apprehended three other individuals. They are the Sub-Inspector of the Bharalu Police Station, Mubarak Ali, a journalist named Tafique Uddin Ahmed, and another person. With this, a total of four persons have been apprehended and cash worth Rs 37,80,000 has been seized in connection with the hawala transactions. The probe is currently underway,” he added.