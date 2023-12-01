Imphal: Proscribed Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), the political wing of the outlawed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday claimed responsibility for killing an alleged rapist and injuring another that had happened at Bengool Pal Ahanbi under the Mayang Imphal Police station in the Imphal West District on Thursday afternoon.

The RPF, in a press release, stated that Mayengbam Kishan, 23, and the 17-year-old boy, both from Irengband village in Kakching district, were punished for the raping of a 15-year-old girl on November 24, 2023.

M Kishan was killed after being shot on his head and another teenager suffered a bullet injury on his left leg.

RPF assistant secretary (Publicity) Bangkim, in the release warns that the outfit would continue to punish all those who do not respect women and outraged the modesty of women.

The RPF also noted that rape cases have been rising in the contemporary Manipuri society.

Further, it appealed to all male members to respect women and urged parents to teach their male children from a very tender age that they should be taught to pay respect to every woman.