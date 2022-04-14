PATHSALA: Every year, people of Pathsala in Bajali district of Assam organise a unique competition on the occasion of Goru Bihu.

This year too, on the occasion of Goru Bihu, a “Cow Fashion Show” was organized at Gobindapur Satra in Assam’s Bajali district.

Assam minister Ranjit Kumar Dass inaugurated the programme.

It was a beauty pageant with a difference.

Instead of human models, cows walked the ramp in this village.

The cows of the area were brought decked up in unique clothes, bells, garlands and traditional Assamese gamucha.

Also read: Assam | Oil India Limited cyberattack case: Intelligence Bureau officials at company’s Duliajan office

The farmers of the area eagerly wait for a year to take part in the fun-filled event with much enthusiasm.

This is one of the unique events organized in the state on the occasion of Bihu.

It is organized to encourage the farmers of the area to come together and celebrate Bihu in a different way.

On the day of Goru Bihu, the cows are being taken to the nearby river to be bathed with Mah-Halodhi.

Then cows are dressed up with beautiful clothes, bells, gamucha and a garland of brinjal, water gourd, etc.

During the event, the cows are being made to walk the ramp to the tune of Bihu Husori.