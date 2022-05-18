Senior Assam Congress leader Nilamani Sen Deka has been expelled from the party.

Nilamani Sen Deka has been expelled from the Assam Congress for “anti-party activities”.

“…Nilamani Sen Deka, executive member, Assam PCC has been expelled for repeatedly violating the party discipline with immediate effect,” an Assam Congress order read.

The order added: “…earlier also many times he was asked not to make harmful statement against the party.”

Also read: Assam floods: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to visit Dima Hasao tomorrow

“We took decision to expel Nilamani Sen Deka as per the guidance of Lachit Barphukan (Ahom general) that ‘uncle is not greater than the party’,” said Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah.

Nilamani Sen Deka was a former Assam MLA from Dharmapur constituency from 2001 to 2006 and 2011 to 2016.

He also served as Assam agriculture minister from 2011 to 2015.

Nilamani Sen Deka received much criticism for controversial statements in recent times.