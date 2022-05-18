Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit the flood-ravaged district of Dima Hasao on Thursday.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will fly out to Dima Hasao on Thursday to take stock of the flood situation in the district.

Dima Hasao is one of the worst affected districts in Assam due to floods with rail and road connectivity completely snapped.

Internet and telephone connectivity in Dima Hasao district of Assam have also been snapped.

Floods and landslides continue to wreak havoc in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Road transport and train services were disrupted last week in Assam’s Dima Hasao district due to landslides triggered by torrential rains.

Due to the incessant rainfall since last week, the district reported several landslides.

Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao district of Assam, which has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides, is likely to run out of food.