The flood situation in Assam continues to be grim.

The worst-affected district of Dima Hasao in Assam has been completely cut off.

Internet and telephone connectivity in Dima Hasao district of Assam have been snapped.

Floods and landslides continue to wreak havoc in Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Dima Hasao is one of the worst affected districts in Assam due to floods with rail and road connectivity completely snapped.

As per information, Location is Maibong, DimaHasao,Assam.

Assam disaster management minister – Jogen Mohan visited and inspected the Maibang Tunnel, which was blocked with siltation after heavy rains.

The Maibang Tunnel connects Dima Hasao through the national highway 27.

Work of removing the siltation is underway in full swing.

Road transport and train services were disrupted last week in Assam’s Dima Hasao district due to landslides triggered by torrential rains.

Due to the incessant rainfall since last week, the district reported several landslides.

Meanwhile, the Dima Hasao district of Assam, which has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides, is likely to run out of food.