Guwahati: After Congress released a list of aspiring candidates in Assam, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the list may have included peons and chowkidars of the Congress party.

Speaking to the media, Jayanta Malla Baruah said, “We are confident that the BJP will win 12 seats in the state.”

He added that while they were ready for a battle in all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, he said 12 seats were confirmed for the BJP and in the remaining two, there would be “tough” competition.

The BJP minister who once was a Congress leader further said that the Congress has no significance now and there are no people in it either.

He further reacted to the aspiring candidate list of the Congress saying that no one knew who those people in the list were.

He claimed that the people on the list might be the Congress’s peons or chowkidars (watchmen).

He also claimed that nationalist people will vote for the BJP and in the upcoming election the BJP will even win the Dhubri Lok Sabha seat.

He went on to say that if they (BJP) lost in Dhubri, it would be clear that the district has more illegal immigrants than nationalists.

It may be mentioned that recently Congress released a list of aspiring candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

However, the list drew sharp criticism even from the opposition parties who claimed that the Congress had not discussed it with them despite being in a national-level alliance.

APCC president Bhupen Borah, however, later said that the list was only of aspiring candidates who would be scrutinized and urged the other parties to submit their list as well.

He added that the list was made so that they could stay prepared for the upcoming elections in the country.

The list prepared by the Congress had around 65 names of possible candidates.

A Congress source said that the list was prepared to have background checks on the aspirants.

The loyalty of the candidates is also expected to be checked by the Congress high command this time.