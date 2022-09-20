DIBRUGARH: The death of three coal miners in a rat hole mine has ‘exposed’ the state of affairs in regards to rampant illegal coal mining in Tinsukia district of Assam.

It is estimated that there are over 5000 illegal rat hole mines in Tinsukia district of Assam.

These rat holes have allegedly been dug up by coal mafia at Margherita, Ledo and Lekaphani areas of Tinsukia district in Assam.

Many allege that these coal mafias have the backing of their political masters as well as the police.

Environmental organisations allege that illegal rat hole mining, which has been running since last several years witnessed a massive spike after all mining activities were suspended by Coal India Limited in several collieries including Tikak, Tipong and Tirap which forms a part of the Northeastern Coalfields on June 3, 2020 due to non-availability of statutory clearances.

Only the Tikak colliery resumed operation on March 26, 2022 after a gap of almost two years.

Taking advantage of the situation the coal mafia went on an overdrive and began rat hole mining activities after the suspension of mining activities by Coal India Limited.

Devojit Moran, secretary of Green Bud NGO said that over 1000 rat hole mines are being operated in Margherita, Ledo and Kharsang area alone.

“Even after knowing everything the police don’t arrest the coal smugglers who are running the racket. There is political patronage and police backing. The illegal coal trade is flourishing because of the unholy nexus between the coal mafia and top notch politicians. The cops also get the cut and turns a blind eye to such illegal activities. The coal extracted through rat hole mining is transported across the country through fake permits. The police, Coal India officials and even the government is aware of it but they turn a blind eye to it,” said Devojit Moran.

He further said, “Rat hole mining is posing a serious threat to the ecology. Many rat-hole mines have sprung up in the Patkai hills and the historical Patkai range is being destroyed by the coal mafia. The poor workers also often lose their lives inside the unsafe coal mines.”

Tinsukia SP Debojit Deuri said, “We have picked up eight persons in connection with the death of the three miners labourers at illegal rat hole mine. We have started our investigation.”