Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday voiced concerns over rising unrest in Baksa district, warning that certain groups appear determined to keep tensions high until a “Nepal-like atmosphere” spreads across the state.

The statement comes after a violent protest outside the newly inaugurated Baksa District Jail, where a mob attacked a police convoy transporting five individuals accused in connection with the suspicious death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

Sarma told reporters, “Until a bullet-firing incident happens, until a Nepal-like atmosphere is created, they have decided they won’t let this cool down. And what will be the result? Assam will suffer losses, the progress Assam has made will be pushed back, and nothing else will happen.” The Chief Minister’s comments underscore fears that orchestrated unrest could disrupt the state’s development and stability.

The violence erupted when protestors, angered over Garg’s death under mysterious circumstances, pelted stones at the convoy, set three police vehicles on fire, and damaged several others, including those belonging to senior officials.

Also Read: Assam: Lathicharge by police escalates Zubeen Garg protest into Baksa violence; Opposition slams govt

The chaos stretched across a two-to-three-kilometer area, prompting authorities to impose Section 144 in Mushalpur and nearby areas and suspend mobile internet services to curb the spread of inflammatory content.

Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh said the situation is currently under control, with assessments ongoing for injuries and property damage.

The five accused—Shyamkanu Mahanta (organiser of the Northeast India Festival), Siddhartha Sharma (Zubeen’s manager), Sandipan Garg (Zubeen’s cousin and Assam Police Service officer), and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya—were shifted to Baksa’s high-security jail following their judicial remand to ensure their safety amid public outrage.

Protests have gripped Assam since the arrests, with citizens demanding justice for the late singer, whose death has triggered widespread emotional and social unrest. Authorities have deployed additional police and paramilitary forces to prevent further escalation, while the government continues to monitor the volatile situation closely.

Zubeen Garg, a legendary singer from Assam, died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, under mysterious circumstances while swimming. He was 52 years old.