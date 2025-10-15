Guwahati: The five individuals accused in the Zubeen Garg death case have been sent back to judicial custody for another 14 days, following the completion of their initial custody period.

Advocate Pradip Konwar, representing the Assam government, confirmed the court’s decision after the authorities produced all the accused before the magistrate on Monday.

The accused include North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, cousin Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, who have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg’s death caused by drowning, not poisoning: GMCH post-mortem report

After the court hearing, Konwar briefed the media, stating, “The authorities produced all five accused before the court today after they completed 14 days in judicial custody. The court extended their custody, so they will remain in jail for another 14 days.”

He also clarified that none of the accused filed for bail, and the investigating agency has not sought further police custody since the law doesn’t permit custody extensions beyond the 14-day limit.

He said, “The law sets a legal bar and does not allow custody to be extended beyond 14 days.”

Addressing concerns about the safety of the accused inside prison, Konwar confirmed that the court directed jail authorities to ensure their full security. “The responsibility now lies with the jail authorities to ensure their protection. They are under full security cover,” he said.

He further clarified that the court has not issued any orders for special treatment or extra facilities for the accused. “They are receiving all standard facilities as per the jail manual,” Konwar added.

Also Read: SIT labels viral GMCH post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg as ‘not genuine’

Responding to reports about a separate case involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, Konwar said that the ED has not filed any application to take him into custody. “As of now, the ED has not approached the court for his custody,” he stated.

When asked about the possibility of transferring the accused to another jail outside Assam for security reasons, Konwar explained that the decision rests with the investigating officers. “If CID or SIT believes there are valid security concerns, they can move an application before the court. The court will then decide based on the merit of the request,” he said.

As the investigation continues, the legal proceedings surrounding the high-profile case remain under public and media scrutiny, with authorities assuring transparency and adherence to due process.