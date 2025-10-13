Guwahati: Siddharth Sharma, the manager of Zubeen Garg, stated that Amritprabha and others had deleted certain videos.

Despite this, technical experts from the SIT were able to recover the important files, which may provide new insights into the events surrounding the singer’s death.

Authorities believe the recovered videos could help reconstruct the events leading to Zubeen Garg’s death and clarify whether foul play was involved.

The SIT is continuing its investigation, carefully analyzing the digital evidence.

The recovered videos are expected to give a clearer picture of what happened in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

According to officials, the findings from the recovered videos could be key in solving the case.