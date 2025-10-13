Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, has accelerated the investigation into the death of Assam’s cultural icon and renowned singer Zubeen Garg, assuring the public that the probe is proceeding swiftly and lawfully.

Addressing the media on Monday, Gupta confirmed that multiple individuals linked to the case have already joined the investigation.

“More people will arrive in the next two days. One individual from Singapore may even arrive today,” he revealed.

Also read: Zubeen Garg’s death probe: CID of Assam questions three NRIs

In response to public speculation, Gupta clarified that the post-mortem report will not be made public.

“It won’t be released at 4 PM tomorrow, as some have claimed. The SIT has already received the report and will submit it directly to the court,” he said, emphasizing that the process respects all legal protocols.

To strengthen the cross-border aspect of the investigation, CID has also requested permission to travel to Singapore.

Gupta explained that coordination with Singaporean authorities is ongoing, and once approval is granted, the team will visit to pursue further inquiries. “We’ve shared all necessary details with them,” he added.

Also read: Assam CM says forensic report reveals crucial clues in Zubeen Garg’s death

Regarding individuals currently held in 14-day custody, Gupta stated that the SIT cannot re-interrogate them until the legal window permits.

“We’re following the expert committee’s recommendations, and every step is in accordance with the law,” he said.

Gupta assured the public that transparency and diligence remain central to the investigation. “We are committed to a fair probe.

All actions are being conducted strictly within the legal framework, and we will continue updating the public as the case progresses.”

The tragic death of Zubeen Garg has sparked deep grief and widespread demand for justice across Assam and beyond. With the SIT expanding the investigation both locally and internationally, authorities are under pressure to deliver clarity and accountability.