Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam interrogated three Assamese-origin Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who attended a private yacht party in Singapore, as it intensified its investigation into the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg.

Parikshit Sarma, Siddharth Bora, and Geolangsat Narzary arrived at the CID headquarters in Guwahati on Monday, October 13, for questioning.

Officials questioned them extensively about the sequence of events at the yacht party and their interactions with Garg on the night of the incident.

Investigators believe the trio may hold key information that could clarify the circumstances surrounding Garg’s sudden demise.

According to sources, they were part of a small group of attendees at the exclusive gathering in Singapore, making them potential eyewitnesses to the singer’s final hours.

A senior CID officer said the agency is working to reconstruct the timeline leading up to the tragedy.

The interrogation focused on gathering details that might expose inconsistencies or lead to new developments in the high-profile case.

In the next phase of the investigation, the CID has summoned four more Assamese expatriates, Abhimanyu Talukdar, Tanmoy Phukan, Sushmita Goswami, and Debojit Hazarika, who were also reportedly present at the same party. They are expected to appear for questioning in the coming days.

Simultaneously, the CID has partnered with Singaporean authorities to obtain surveillance footage, digital communication records, and forensic evidence. This collaboration aims to cross-verify witness statements and strengthen the investigation with concrete proof.

Zubeen Garg’s death last month in Singapore triggered widespread grief across Assam and sparked demands for a transparent investigation. The singer’s fans, along with prominent figures in the state’s cultural community, continue to call for justice.

CID officials described Monday’s interrogation as a major breakthrough in the case. The agency plans to summon additional witnesses and deepen its probe in the days ahead.