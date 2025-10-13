Guwahati: The investigation into the mysterious death of renowned Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has gained momentum, with the Assam government revealing that forensic evidence has offered crucial insights into the events leading to his passing in Singapore on September 19.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) has submitted its report, which has helped investigators reconstruct the likely chain of events surrounding the singer’s final hours.

During a live interaction on social media, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the investigation would soon deliver justice.

“We received the CFSL report and pieced together a timeline of what happened to Zubeen. Experts at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital are currently analysing the findings, and we expect to submit the final report to the court within days,” Sarma said.

The state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), working alongside a Special Investigation Team (SIT), has been leading the probe.

They sent Garg’s viscera samples to Delhi on September 24 for detailed examination.

The results, delivered on Saturday, have reportedly given the team a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Reinforcing the government’s commitment, Sarma said, “We are determined to uncover the truth and deliver justice.”

As part of the ongoing probe, investigators have identified ten individuals from Assam who were with Garg in Singapore around the time of his death.

Four of them have already returned and recorded their statements. However, six others remain abroad.

Addressing them directly, the Chief Minister appealed for cooperation. “It’s your moral duty to come back and assist in the investigation. If you refuse, we will take legal steps to bring you back. I urge you to cooperate voluntarily,” he said.

Zubeen Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the fourth edition of the North East India Festival, organized by Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Singapore authorities initially reported the cause of death as drowning, but questions surrounding the circumstances prompted Assam officials to launch a detailed investigation.

Sarma also stated that his government is in regular contact with Singaporean authorities and has received full cooperation so far.

He plans to meet the Singapore Ambassador in New Delhi later this month to request additional support, including access to CCTV footage from a hotel and yacht, as well as testimony from cruise staff.

“These pieces of evidence are critical to our case, and I’m confident that Singapore Police will support us in obtaining them,” the Chief Minister further added.

As public interest in the case grows, supporters across Assam continue to demand clarity and justice, amplifying their voices through the trending hashtag #JusticeForZubeenGarg.