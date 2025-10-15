Guwahati: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta, has clarified that a post-mortem report of Zubeen Garg circulating online is fake.

Addressing reporters on October 15, Gupta said the widely shared document lacks a doctor’s signature and cannot be considered authentic.

“That report is not genuine. It doesn’t bear any authorized signature, and we are treating it as unauthentic,” Gupta firmly stated, urging the public to avoid misinformation and respect the integrity of the investigation.

As the probe intensifies, police remand for the five accused individuals ended today. Authorities will produce them before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court, following due legal procedure.

Sources suggest they may be placed in judicial custody following their court appearance around 9 am.

The SIT has already recorded statements from nine of the eleven Assamese expatriates who were present in Singapore during the incident.

Gupta confirmed that if the remaining individual arrives today, investigators will record their statement as well, bringing the total to ten.

The CID also continues to monitor the health conditions of the accused.

A team of medical professionals visited the CID headquarters in Guwahati to examine all five, including Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, under close supervision.

In related developments, Assamese expatriates Sushmita Goswami and Debojit Hazarika appeared at the CID office for further inquiry and documentation.

Gupta added that Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta are scheduled to be presented before the court on October 17.

With multiple angles under active investigation, including witness testimonies, medical evaluations, and legal proceedings, the case remains under tight scrutiny.