Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 27 made an emotional appeal to the people, assuring that justice will be delivered in the case of singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore.

Speaking at a live interaction, he said, “The day I will fail to give justice to Zubeen, the public can punish me. If we cannot give justice to Zubeen, why would people vote for us in 2026? That is a fact we must all accept.”

CM Sarma recalled that six years ago he had warned that certain individuals around Zubeen were misleading and misguiding him.

On his bond with Zubeen, he said he considered Zubeen a “national treasure” on the same pedestal as cultural icons Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Bhupen Hazarika. He also remembered how Zubeen had composed a music video of songs written by his late father, Kailash Nath Sharma, which had received widespread appreciation.



Underlining his personal admiration for Zubeen, Sarma said, “I have never considered myself any less of a fan of Zubeen Garg. In fact, Himanta Biswa Sarma is a fan of Zubeen Garg.” He recalled his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to facilitate Zubeen’s treatment by creating a green corridor from Dibrugarh to Mumbai.

On the investigation, CM Sarma confirmed that a Look Out Notice has been issued against Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta.

He also revealed that eight Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) based in Singapore, believed to have links to the case, have been directed to appear before the CID office in Assam for questioning.

Sarma added, “We want Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma in Assam on the 6th of October. By doing Facebook Lives and sending out a few letters, you will not be able to escape the people. If you are innocent, then go and make it clear in the court of law. Do not try and play with the patience of the people.”