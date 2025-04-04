Dibrugarh: Hectic preparations are underway in Aalo, West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh, where the Galo community is celebrating its traditional festival, Mopin.

The Central Mopin Celebration Committee is putting the finishing touches on the festival arrangements.

To further strengthen cultural ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the organizers have invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Guest for the festival on Saturday.

Sarma’s counterpart, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, will attend as the Guest of Honour.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), has extended his warm greetings to the people of the state, especially to the Galo community, on the joyous occasion of the Mopin Festival.

He expressed his hope that the vibrant festival would bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all. Mopin is one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most cherished and colorful festivals, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Galo tribe.

With its deep-rooted traditions and festive spirit, Mopin plays a crucial role in preserving the community’s customs and values.

The Governor is confident that this ethno-traditional celebration will continue to strengthen the socio-economic progress of the tribe and uphold its revered way of life.

“As we come together to celebrate, I join my Galo brethren in offering prayers to Donyi Polo and Ane Mopin, seeking their divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all,” the Governor said in his message.