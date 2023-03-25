GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday inaugurated the newly built Labour Commissioner Office known as Shram Bhawan at a programme held at Gopinath Nagar in Guwahati.

Synchronizing with the programme, Dr Sarma also launched the automatic registration and renewal system for the Labour Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister said

Shram Bhawan, the office of the Labour Commissioner will get a new momentum to dispose of several claims of the people of the state.

He also said that in view of immense importance of E-office system, state government has given new impetus to digitalization.

Also read: Maharashtra MLA apologizes to Assam CM for dog meat remark

As a result, the Assam Secretariat, different directorates and deputy commissioners’ offices are getting paperless with the emergence of digital office system.

He said that with the introduction of E-office in Labour Commissionerate, steps will be taken to introduce the system in district and sub-division offices across the state.

Stating that around 99 per cent of the works of Assam Secretariat has become paperless, Assam Chief Minister said

other than inquiry matter, all the works are being undertaken digitally.

Dr Sarma also said that for safeguarding the interests of the labours, there are several acts.

He said that Labour Commissionerate should take steps for safeguarding the interests of the

labours.

The Chief Minister also informed that under ease of doing business, steps have been taken to promote the interests of the labour fraternity along with promoting the industrial landscape of the state.

He said that with the amendment of the Labour Acts in the State Assembly, steps have been taken to safeguard the interests of both the labours and businessmen.

Assam CM Dr Sarma also said the state government has initiated steps for digitalization along with automation.

With the help of automation, tremendous success has been

achieved in the Transport Department.

He said that in the coming days automation system will be

introduced in municipal offices.

The automatic registration and renewal system introduced in the Labour Commissionerate will help in disposing claims in the commissionerate.

Minister for Labour Welfare, Sanjoy Kishan, Minister for PHE, Tourism etc Jayanta Mallabaruah, MP Queen Oja, MLA Terosh Goala, Principal Secretary to Labour Department B.

Kalayan Chakravarthy, Special Commissioner PWD (B) Raj Chakraboarty and other senior officers of the government were present on the occasion.