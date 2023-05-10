NORTH LAKHIMPUR: Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the Srimanta Madhavdev Kalakshetra at Sri Sri Badala Ata Satra in Lakhimpur’s Narayanpur.

The inauguration of the cultural complex marked the commemoration of the second term in office of the Dr Sarma-led BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance government.

The Madhavdev Kalakshetra, whose foundation was laid in 2007 by then Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi is built on about 45 bighas of land at the cost of Rs 53.5 crore.

The project remained in a dormant state till 2021 when it was rejigged by the initiative by Chief Minister Dr Sarma.

Inaugurating the cultural complex, Assam CM visited the artists’ exhibition at the Kalakshetra and urged everyone to make Madhabdev Kalakshetra an enticing and one of the most attractive places in North Assam.

Dr Sarma also addressed a public meeting held at the playground of Narayanpur HS School for that occassion.

Addressing the meeting the Chief Minister said, “The objective of all religions is to pave the way for the liberation of human society”.

He also said that the Madhavdev Kalakshetra would shine in the cultural sphere of the country.

The inaugural function was attended by state agriculture minister Atul Bora, cultural affairs minister Bimal Bora, Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das, Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah, Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka, Bihpuria MLA Dr Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Dhakuwakhona MLA Naba Kumar Doley, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Uttar Kamalabari Satra Janardan Goswami, secretary of Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Sudarshan Thakur and eminent personalities.

On that occasion, Dr Sarma also assured to build an artist village accommodating at least 200 devotees within the cultural complex.

The Madhavdev Kalakshetra will be open for public on the Tirubhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhab Dev as a few construction works are yet to be completed.

It will have a state-of-the-art light and sound showroom and will be run by the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra Society.

It may be mentioned that the 44 bighas of land of Sri Sri Badala Padma Ata Satra where the Madhavdev Kalakshetra is standing now, was donated by its late Satradhikar Srikanta Goswami in 2007.

Satradhikar Goswami passed away in 2020.

Sri Sri Badala Padma Ata Satra was established in 1636 by Sri Sri Badala Padma Ata, disciple of Sri Sri Madhavdeva.