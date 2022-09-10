Guwahati: A tweet of Himanta Biswa Sarma, which was posted in 2010, when he was with Congress, has been widely circulated on social media amid the Assam chief minister’s renewed attack on Rahul Gandhi over the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi has undertaken a 150-day foot march, which was started on Thursday.

To attack the Congress leader, on Friday, chief minister Sarma shared a parody video on Rahul Gandhi.

Dear @narendramodi ji

Whom @himantabiswa cheating?

His tracked record shows ..

beware of him .

I know you won’t allow him to cheat .

Regards pic.twitter.com/3IkCAthfkN — Manickam Tagore .B???????????? ??????.? (@manickamtagore) September 9, 2022

Congress leader Manickam Tagore shared the screenshot of the 2010 tweet of Himanta and asked PM Modi whom Himanta Biswa is cheating.

“Beware of him. I know you won’t allow him to cheat,” the Congress leader said.

In the 2010 tweet, which has not been deleted, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Rahul Gandhi will b Prime Minister of our country in an appropriate time. Then our AASU will seek his appointment to meet him at new delhi.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma resigned from the Congress party in 2015 to join BJP.

When he left the party, he put the blame on Rahul Gandhi. He recounted a meeting with Rahul Gandhi where Rahul was allegedly busy playing with his dog Pidi while leaders were waiting for him.