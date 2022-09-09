New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was confronted by a man who dismantled the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad on Friday.

The man was later identified as a worker of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party.

The man was swiftly taken off stage by BJP leaders and workers present there.

Earlier in the day, Assam CM Sarma slammed Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao over dynastic politics issue and said the nation’s politics should be dynasty free.

“CM KCR speaks about BJP-free politics but we speak about dynasty-free politics. We still see pictures of his son and daughter in Hyderabad. The country’s politics should be free from dynastic politics,” Sarma said.

“A government should be for the country, for the people, but never for a family. The country has a liberal front and an orthodox one, and polarisation between the two has always existed,” he added.