Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been facing backlash from all quarters, especially the opposition Congress party across India, for his ‘derogatory’ “father-son” barb against Rahul Gandhi.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is speaking the “language of character assassination”.

“For sake of power, he (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) went to the BJP and now speaks the language of PM and RSS who always indulge in character assassination,” Kharge said.

He added: “It is a childish and condemnable statement. I never expected such remarks from him. A CM should know when and what to say.”

The Congress unit in Telangana is all set to file criminal complaints against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Telangana Congress will file as many as 709 criminal complaints against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

The complaints will be filed by the Telangana Congress against the Assam CM over his recent “father-son” barb targeting Rahul Gandhi.

“Congress workers will file criminal complaints against Sarma in all 709 police stations in Telangana on Monday,” informed state Congress chief Revanth Reddy.

He added: “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comment is not against the Gandhi family or Congress, but it is an insult to motherhood.”

Notably, Telangana Congress, on Sunday, passed a resolution, demanding immediate dismissal of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and registration of criminal case against him for his comment against Rahul Gandhi.

During an election rally in Uttarakhand on Friday, Sarma targeted Rahul Gandhi asking for proof of he being a don of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

“Did we ever ask you (Rahul Gandhi) whether you are really a son of Rajiv Gandhi?” Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Sarma was responding to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier demand seeking proof of India’s surgical strikes in Pakistan.

The Assam Congress has said that the remark of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has tarnished the image of the state.

Criticising CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s remarks, Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah said: “Assamese are known as cultured and well-mannered people all over the world… Today, all that was reduced to dust with chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s deplorable remarks.”

He added: “Sarma had (left Congress) and joined BJP to escape the CBI’s clutches and now he is targeting Gandhi with uncivilized and low-mannered remarks in order to escape being targeted by the RSS and BJP high command for the illegal land deals made by his family.”