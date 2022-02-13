Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has exuded confidence that the BJP will return to power in the state by securing absolute majority.

Biren Singh has rubbished the projections by different opinion polls that there might be a hung assembly in Manipur.

“There will be no hung Assembly. The candidates chosen by the BJP are in a very strategic and calculative manner,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

The BJP is contesting in all the 60 Assembly seats that go to polls in two phases – February 28 and March 5.

The Manipur CM further informed that BJP national president JP Nadda will release the party’s manifesto during his Manipur visit.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also likely to visit Manipur for campaigning ahead of the elections.

“BJP president JP Nadda will release the manifesto for elections and PM Modi is also likely to visit the state,” N Biren Singh said.