Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed appointment letters to the selected candidates of the Common Competitive Examination (2020) and junior engineers of the Irrigation Department in Guwahati.

A total of 655 youths were given appointment letters, of which 331 are for CCE and the remaining for junior engineers of the Irrigation Department.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said true to the commitment of the State government to select meritorious candidates for different government jobs transparently and ethically, the present government has been inducting competent youths to different government jobs.

“I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the 655 candidates on getting the government job and entering into the system to serve the people. I also thank APSC for selecting the candidates transparently,” he said.

Sarma asked the APSC to conduct a Common Engineering Entrance Examination to select engineers for all the technical departments at one to go every year with a provision of conducting a lottery for allotment of departments to the successful candidates.

He also asked the APSC for an option for inter-departmental transfer as per the requirements of the departments.

Sarma said the last two decades had been decades of darkness, as APSC was marred by different controversies in selecting candidates for government jobs transparently.

“As a result, it cast aspersions on the confidence of the administration and the pace of development in the state also suffered. However, under the present government, the APSC and its processes of conducting recruitment tests have been revamped. As a result, competing candidates are being selected for government jobs transparently and are expected to contribute significantly to the growth narrative of the state,” he said.