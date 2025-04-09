Guwahati: Amidst the public anxiety regarding the awaited declaration of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination results on April 10th, the Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma clarified that the state will only declare the exam results once the board officially finalized the results.

Addressing the situation, Chief Minister in his social media handle X stated, “I would like to inform all parents and students that the state will not declare the HSLC examination results tomorrow”.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient”, it stated

I would like to inform all parents and students that the HSLC examination results will not be released tomorrow. Once the results are ready, the board will announce them promptly. Please remain patient.

???? ??????? ??? ?????-?????????? ??????? – matric ???????? ????? ?????… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2025

Earlier, some media reports stated that the Assam State School Education Board (SEBA), Division-I, was likely to release the HSLC results on Thursday, April 10th.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the reports, the public all over the state raised concerns about the declaration.

Meanwhile, the clarification from the Chief Minister will likely eliminate the rumors surrounding the April 10th date.