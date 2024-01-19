Guwahati: Civil society leaders have strongly criticized the Assam government for what they perceive as “government highhandedness” in handling the Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.

The Yatra, which aims to unite people from different walks of life, encountered a warm reception upon entering Assam at Amuguri, but recent developments suggest a growing clash between the organizers and the state authorities.

Despite the rally proceeding smoothly in Jorhat, with no reported incidents such as stampedes or disruptions, the Assam government has taken an aggressive stance. An FIR has been registered, incorporating draconian sections against key figures associated with the Yatra.

The move has sparked controversy, raising questions about the government’s commitment to democratic values and constitutional rights.

The organizers allege a pattern of interference by the state government throughout the Yatra’s journey, with attempts to disrupt the event under various pretexts. They argue that such actions go against the principles of a democratic society, emphasizing the need for the Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra as a means of fostering unity and peaceful assembly.

“It is most bizarre and strange that the ruling party can gather people and take out rallies wherever they wish, but others cannot do it. This is against the spirit of the constitution and democratic norms,” said Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, president of Axom Nagarik Samaj, a civil society orgnaisation.

Paresh Malakar, convenor of Bharat Jodo Abhiyaan in Assam, echoed these sentiments, stating, “We strongly condemn this government highhandedness and appeal to all sections of people in Assam to join the Yatra peacefully and make it a success.”