Guwahati: An FIR has been lodged against the ’Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ and its chief organiser KB Byju for reportedly straying from the approved route within Jorhat town, Assam, on Thursday, PTI reported citing police sources.

According to an official statement, the march took an unauthorised direction in the town, deviating from the permitted KB Road route, causing a “chaotic situation” in the area.

“Some people fell due to the sudden rush of people and a stampede-like situation was created. A suo motu FIR has been registered at Jorhat Sadar Police Station against the Yatra and its chief organiser,” an official said.

However, according to the official, the FIR states that the Yatra failed to adhere to the norms set by the district administration and violated road safety regulations.

In response, Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia informed PTI that the FIR is a strategic move aimed at generating unwarranted obstacles for the Yatra.

“There was no police manning the traffic diversion at the PWD point. The assigned route was too small and we had a huge gathering. So, we took a detour for just a few metres. Himanta Biswa Sarma is scared of the Yatra’s success on the first day (in Assam) and now wants to derail it,” he added.

The yatra reached Majuli on Friday from Jorhat.

According to party leader Jairam Ramesh, “No rules have been broken. Assam Chief Minister is making all attempts to stop people from joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra. No one can stop this yatra. We are in Assam for the next seven years. Let them arrest us, we accept the challenge.”