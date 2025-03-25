Assam CID forms SIT to investigate into HS exam paper leak

Guwahati: The Assam Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has officially taken charge of the investigation into the alleged leak of Higher Secondary (HS) first-year examination papers, leading to the cancellation of several exams.

To ensure a thorough and swift inquiry, the CID has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) composed of experienced officers. The SIT’s main objective is to identify those responsible for the leak and recommend measures to strengthen examination security.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: CID to investigate HSLC question paper leak allegations

The leaked papers, including Mathematics and Economics, forced authorities to cancel all HS first-year exams scheduled between March 24 and March 29. The controversy first surfaced when the Mathematics exam, originally set for March 21, had to be postponed due to reports of a paper leak.

Subsequent investigations revealed that sealed question paper packets were opened prematurely by multiple institutions, violating strict examination protocols.

This breach has heightened concerns about vulnerabilities in Assam’s examination system, which has faced similar scandals in the past. These recurring incidents underscore systemic issues that continue to compromise the integrity of the state’s education system.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Woman held for infanticide in Barpeta

In response to the crisis, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Board (AHSEB) has stated that new dates for the remaining HS first-year exams will be announced only after the Panchayat election schedule is finalized.

As the CID and SIT work to uncover the culprits, the effectiveness of preventive measures and AHSEB’s response will be critical in restoring public trust and ensuring accountability in the state’s examination processes.