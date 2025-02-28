Guwahati: A woman has been accused of killing her four-month-old infant in Barpeta, Assam on Thursday.

The suspected infanticide has emerged from Moiramara in Howly, Barpeta, where a four-month-old infant was found dead.

The infant’s father, Dr Shahidul Islam, has filed a formal complaint with the Howly police, alleging that his wife, Marjina Khatun, was responsible for their daughter’s death.

According to the complaint, Dr Islam was not present at the scene when the incident occurred.

He also revealed that his wife had previously faced accusations of killing another two-month-old child.

The police have detained the accused mother for questioning and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death.

Police are currently probing whether the child’s death was caused by the mother or if other unknown factors were involved.