Guwahati: Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota has conducted a comprehensive review of the state’s flood preparedness and urged all departments and agencies to work in close coordination to effectively manage potential flood situations, an official said on Sunday.

The official stated that the high-level review meeting, held on Saturday in Guwahati, saw the participation of top officials from various state departments and central agencies, with District Commissioners joining the discussion virtually.

“Gyanendra D Tripathi, CEO of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), provided a detailed presentation on the agency’s proactive measures at both the state and district levels”, the official asserted.

The official further stated that Tripathi highlighted that ASDMA has conducted seven thematic meetings with key stakeholders and held video conferences with all District Disaster Management Authorities to ensure a comprehensive 360-degree review of flood readiness.

He affirmed that the Chief Secretary Ravi Kota specifically requested all departments and agencies to maintain close coordination with ASDMA throughout the monsoon season to facilitate effective flood management.

He said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 1st battalion informed the meeting that 14 of its 18 teams are currently deployed in Assam and will strategically preposition them in Cachar, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, and Jorhat districts.

Additionally, teams from the NDRF 12th battalion will station themselves in Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Dhemaji, and Sonitpur districts.

The Fire & Emergency Services Department reported the deployment of 639 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel along with 299 operational rescue boats across 58 strategic locations in the state to respond to potential flood emergencies.

The official acknowledged that during the meeting, they made several key decisions to ensure smooth management during the upcoming flood season.

They have instructed District Commissioners to leverage the presence of NDRF teams in their respective jurisdictions for capacity-building initiatives aimed at local-level responders and communities.

Furthermore, they have tasked the Public Health Engineering Department with supporting urban local bodies and other relevant agencies to ensure the provision of safe drinking water to populations potentially affected by floods.

The official added that they have directed the Agriculture Department to initiate a special enrollment drive for farmers to participate in crop insurance schemes, mitigating potential agricultural losses due to flooding.