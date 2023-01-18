Assam Career Assam State Disaster Management Authority Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Procurement Officer on contract basis.

Name of post : Procurement Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.E./B.Tech in civil engineering or Master’ s in Procurement/Supply Chain Management/ Law/Business Administration or other relevant subjects like Economics/ Accounting/ Finance. Candidates having advanced academic/professional qualification in procurement will be an added advantage

Experience : A minimum of 03 (three) years of general experience in Public Procurement

and/or project management

Remuneration : Rs 70,000/- to Rs 80,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA and other allowances admissible as per project norms.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam by 3 PM of February 4, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

