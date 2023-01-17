Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows (JRF) under various projects.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 3

Project wise vacancies :

Development of high flux Neutron Beam Shaping Assembly (BSA) for BNCT applications : 1

Production and slowing down of fast neutron beam produced using 15-UD Pelletron accelerator and HIRA facility for AD-BNCT Investigation at IUAC, Delhi : 1

Development of a Differentially Pumped Charged Exchange Cell for Positive Ion Mass Spectrometry : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc in Physics or equivalent in streams like Radiation Physics

Desirable : Candidates having exposure in MS Excel, Auto CAD and simulation works are encouraged to apply

Fellowship : Rs.14000/- per month for two years and for third and final year fellowship will be Rs. 16000/- per month. NET-JRF / GATE qualified persons will be paid fellowship of Rs. 31000/- per month for two years and then for third and final year will be Rs. 35000/- per month

Age : 30 years with relaxation to SC / ST / OBC/ Women candidates as per Government of India norms

How to apply :

For the project “Development of high flux Neutron Beam Shaping Assembly (BSA) for BNCT applications,” candidates are requested to submit one page write-up and a detailed CV via email to mridula.baro@cottonuniversity.ac.in with the subject line as “Application for JRF position in UGC-DAE CSR project”

For the project “Production and slowing down of fast neutron beam produced using 15-UD Pelletron accelerator and HIRA facility for AD-BNCT Investigation at IUAC, Delhi,” candidates are requested to submit one page write-up and a detailed CV via email to jibanjdas@cottonuniversity.ac.in with the subject line as “Application for JRF position in IUAC project”

For the project “Development of a Differentially Pumped Charged Exchange Cell for Positive Ion Mass Spectrometry,” candidates are requested to submit one page write-up and a detailed CV via email to ganeshwary@cottonuniversity.ac.in with the subject line as “Application for JRF position in DAE-BRNS project”

Last date for submission of applications is January 27, 2023.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3

