Guwahati: Theatres across Assam have come alive with emotion and excitement as ‘Roi Roi Binale’, the final Assamese film of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, hit cinema screens on October 31.

The release has turned into a historic moment, marking not just a film premiere but a heartfelt farewell to one of Assam’s most beloved artists.

Advance bookings broke records even before the release. Within just two days of opening on October 23, tickets for the first week sold out across the state.

From Guwahati and Nagaon to Rangia and Dibrugarh, fans rushed to book seats online, treating the film’s release like one last concert from their hero.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away suddenly in Singapore on September 19, 2025, had called Roi Roi Binale his “dream project.” Today, that dream has become his final gift to the people of Assam.

A musical drama, the film captures the essence of Zubeen’s life, a man whose voice became the heartbeat of the Northeast.

The trailer alone left fans teary-eyed, especially a haunting scene where Zubeen stands by the ocean, asking how vast it is and whether he could cross it. For many, the moment feels like an unintended farewell recorded long before his passing.

Across Assam, the film has sparked collective emotion. From homes and tea stalls to markets and colleges, people are talking about it with both excitement and grief.

“It doesn’t feel like just a movie release,” said one fan. “It feels like history being made.”

In a special tribute, the Assam government announced that its share of GST revenue from the film will go to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, established by Zubeen to support struggling artists.

With no entertainment tax in the state, Roi Roi Binale is already tax-free.

Zubeen’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, expressed both sorrow and pride as the film reached audiences. “This was Zubeen’s dream, his last gift to the people,” she said. “We are sharing it exactly the way he wanted.”

Film industry observers predict that Roi Roi Binale will become a milestone in Assamese cinema, not only for its emotional significance but also for its record-breaking bookings and public response.

As lights dim in packed theatres and Zubeen’s melodies fill the air once more, Assam celebrates his art, his legacy, and his voice, one final time.