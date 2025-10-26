Guwahati: The passing of Assam’s beloved singer-actor Zubeen Garg has left a deep void in the hearts of millions.

Among those most moved by the loss is actor-turned-politician Angoorlata Deka, who on Sunday shared an emotional note on social media , a reflection that reads like both a farewell and a fulfilled promise.

“Roi Roi Binale… the last day of my shoot with Zubeen da , a frame filled with smiles, contentment and gratitude. I had planned to share these photos today with joy, but what I write now is soaked in sorrow,” she wrote.

Angoorlata revealed that a few years ago, she had once poured her heart out to Zubeen during a long personal conversation.

“I told him that before I die, I want to work with you even if it’s just one film or one song,” she recalled.

To that, Zubeen had smiled and promised,

“We’ll make something happen.”

That promise eventually gave birth to ‘Roi Roi Binale’, the last film of Zubeen Garg’s illustrious life one that now stands as his cinematic farewell.

A Dream Fulfilled, a Heart Broken

“The shooting began, dubbing was completed, and the release date was fixed,” Angoorlata wrote.

“But the man who told us he would return from abroad on the 21st never came back. Everything shattered ,his dreams, our dreams. I had told him I wanted to fulfil my dream before my death, but he fulfilled it before his own. Now, there’s only darkness black clouds on both sides of my vision.”

Her words have struck a chord across social media, where fans continue to pour in tributes to the artist who defined a generation of Assamese music and cinema.

The Final Curtain: Roi Roi Binale

Directed by Rajesh Bhuyan and written by Zubeen Garg, Roi Roi Binale is a 2025 Assamese-language musical romantic drama produced under the banners of Zeal Creations and Eye Creations.

The film stars Zubeen Garg, Mousumi Alifa, Yashashree Bhuyan, Achurjya Borpatra, Joy Kashyap, Victor Banerjee, and Angoorlata Deka, among others. It is scheduled for theatrical release on October 31, 2025, across India.

With music composed and sung by Zubeen himself, the film now carries an added emotional weight a posthumous parting gift from the artist to his fans.

End of an Era

For Assam, Roi Roi Binale will not just be another release it will be a memorial in motion, a celebration of a life that blended melody, rebellion, and soul.

Angoorlata’s note captures that bittersweet essence perfectly a story of a dream come true, and a friend gone too soon.

“He left before we could see the sunrise,” she wrote.

“But he left behind a sky filled with music.”