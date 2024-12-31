Guwahati: In a successful operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) thwarted a cattle smuggling attempt over the Brahmaputra river in Dhubri, Assam.

During the operation, the BSF seized 14 cattle heads, including six buffaloes, valued at Rs 1,46,100.

The operation was carried out by personnel from the 45th and 150th battalions of BSF in the unfenced areas of Boreralga Char and Deepchar area in Dhubri.

The alleged smugglers attempted to transport the cattle across the border to Bangladesh under the cover of heavy fog, a common strategy during winter months.

However, there were no reports of any person being arrested during the incident.