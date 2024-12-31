Guwahati: A large-scale protest broke out in Sribhumi (Karimganj), Assam with nearly 300,000 signatures submitted to the Governor, opposing the renaming of the district to “Sribhumi“.

The move, allegedly motivated by concerns that the name “Karim” is perceived as “too Muslim”, has sparked widespread outrage among locals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Protesting leaders, including Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, strongly criticized the renaming, claiming it was politically motivated and aimed at creating discord between Hindus and Muslims.

Choudhury stated that the decision was made without consulting the people or proper discussion, threatening larger-scale protests and legal action if the decision is not revoked.

The renaming of Karimganj district to Sribhumi was officially announced by the Assam government on November 21, 2024, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma justifying the move as a fulfilment of a long-standing demand to reflect the district’s rich cultural heritage.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!