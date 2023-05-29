Guwahati: In a significant development, the Assam cabinet witnessed a major reshuffle as two ministers were allocated new portfolios and additional responsibilities.

An official re-allocation appeal to the Governor was issued by the Chief Minister’s office on Monday confirming the changes, marking a strategic move to optimize governance in the state.

Cabinet ministers Jogen Mohan and Nandita Gorlosa were the key figures affected by this reshuffle. Jogen Mohan, who previously held the portfolios of Revenue and Disaster Management and Hill Areas Development, was entrusted with an additional department.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire at NRL in Golaghat

The Department of Mines and Minerals, formerly under Nandita Gorlosa’s charge, was now placed under the capable hands of Jogen Mohan.

On the other hand, Nandita Gorlosa, who previously oversaw the portfolios of Power, Cooperation, Mines and Minerals, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture (excluding Directorates of Library and Museum), was assigned a new responsibility.

Also Read: Assam | 160 fake gold ‘smugglers’ arrested in two weeks: Police

In addition to her existing roles, she was appointed as the minister of the Sports and Youth Welfare Department.

Furthermore, Nandita Gorlosa was also assigned the oversight of the Directorate of Archeology, which falls within the purview of the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture department.

In a bold move to streamline operations, the appeal also outlined that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself would now take charge of the Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture department, except for the duties pertaining to the Directorate of Library and Museum and the Directorate of Archeology.