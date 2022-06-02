There have been numerous instances in Guwahati – the capital city of Assam, where passengers, who book a cab or a bike ride are being allegedly harassed by drivers.

Most of the complaints raised by the residents of Guwahati, where cab and bike services are most popular in Assam, are related to payment issues.

While, many cab drivers or bike riders allegedly harass customers by demanding more money, other create issues over the payment mode.

However, numerous complains relating to cab and bike services in Guwahati has come to the notice of Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam.

A helpline number has been issued for residents of Guwahati in Assam for registering their complaints over any issues they face while travelling in a cab or bike.

Guwahati resident can register their complaints in relation to cab and bike services in the capital city of Assam by calling at the helpline number 95311-07482.

Recently, Guwahati police arrested a cab driver, affiliated to app-based cab service provider – Uber, after he physically assaulted a customer over payment mode issue.

Moreover, the arrested cab driver also abused the customer by calling him – Bangladeshi.

Moreover, the Kamrup-Metro district administration in Assam has set out a slew of other guidelines that are to be followed by cab and bike service providers and the drivers affiliated with them.

Violation of the guidelines would bring stringent punishment for the cab drivers and also bike riders.

Cab drivers have been prohibited from charging fares more than the stipulated amount.

Furthermore, cab drivers have been barred from cancelling passengers’ rides mid-way.