Assam: Brake issue causes delay for Barak-Brahmaputra Express

Guwahati: The Barak-Brahmaputra Express, traveling from Silchar to Tinsukia, experienced an unexpected delay at Assam’s Bihara Railway Station after smoke was spotted coming from its wheels.

The Northeast Frontier Railway explained that the smoke was caused by a brake-binding issue in one of the sleeper coaches of train 15641.

Brake binding occurs when the brakes press too tightly on the wheels, causing smoke.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, confirmed that the issue was promptly addressed, and the train resumed its journey after a 45-minute delay.

He assured passengers that there was no safety risk.