Guwahati: A youth from Boko in Assam’s Kamrup has reportedly gone missing in Kerala since May 30.

As per reports, the young man named Prahlad Rabha hailing from Boko’s Nagopara village has been reported missing since May 30.

Prahlad had set out to Kerala in search of employment but while on his way, he mysteriously vanished, leaving his worried family in distress.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Landslipe in Sunapur again, traffic movement disrupted

It may be mentioned that while it is not known where he exactly had gone, the family has reached out to the police.

The police have initiated an investigation.

It is common for youth from Assam to venture out to South India in search of jobs. Often, the South is seen to provide a massive number of employment to youth from Assam or North East as a whole.

Also Read: Anna Bhagya: Karnataka government accuses Centre of obstructing supply of FCI wheat, rice

However, the search for employment at times turns out to be quite risky as there have been reports of youth going missing.

Some sources suggest that some of these youth fall victim to human trafficking rackets or even criminal gangs.