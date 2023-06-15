Guwahati: In a post-election scenario in Karnataka, a heated power struggle ensues between Congress and BJP regarding the implementation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s ambitious project, ‘Anna Bhagya.’

The initiative aims to provide 10 kg of food grains to every member of Below Poverty Line (BPL) households and Antyodaya cardholders, starting from July 1.

However, the project’s execution faces a crisis as the Congress-led state government accuses the Centre of obstructing the supply of wheat and rice to states.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah alleges that the Central government, under the BJP’s influence, has instructed the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to cease selling wheat and rice to state governments through the Open Market Sales Scheme Domestic (OMSSD).

Also Read: Assam | Junmoni Rabha death case: CBI reaches CID office, initiates investigation

He accuses the BJP of altering policies to sabotage the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme’s implementation.

To provide the additional 5 kg of rice required under the scheme, the Karnataka government estimates a monthly need of 2.28 lakh metric tonnes of food grains.

After negotiations with FCI officials, the corporation had agreed to provide rice at Rs 36.60 per kg, including transportation costs.

Also Read: Meghalaya forms Fact-finding committee to investigate formalin in fish

The scheme would cost the state government Rs 840 crore per month and Rs 10,092 crore per year.

Although the cabinet approved the proposal last week, the FCI, in a letter dated July 12, confirmed the provision of rice later in the month.

However, on June 13, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs issued an order discontinuing the sale of wheat and rice to state governments under OMSSD, except for the northeastern states.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticizes the Union government’s alleged political decision, fearing that the scheme’s success would bring accolades to the Congress government in Karnataka.

To ensure the required stock for the scheme’s launch on July 1, the Congress-led Karnataka government has approached the Chhattisgarh government, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to his Telangana counterpart, K Chandrashekar Rao.

The state government expects to receive information about the available stock by Wednesday.

Responding to Siddaramaiah’s allegations, the Karnataka BJP dismisses the claims and questions why the state government relies on the Centre to fulfil its guarantees.